Trump says US will ‘take over’ Hormuz in biggest blow to fragile Iran deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States will “take over” the Strait of Hormuz and should be reimbursed for controlling the strategic waterway as hostilities in West Asia continued with Iran hitting Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.

In an interview with Fox News, the US President said, “We’re going to ‌keep the strait, and we’ll probably run it. We’ll become ⁠the ⁠guardian of the strait. ⁠Maybe ‌we’ll call it the guardian ‌angel of the strait. ‌And ​we ​should ​be reimbursed for that.”

Control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supplies, has become one of the main battlegrounds of the conflict. Iran’s effective blockade of the strait has pushed up energy prices and increased concerns ​about inflation globally. “We’re going to guard it. We’re ⁠going to get paid for guarding it – a lot of money,” Trump said.