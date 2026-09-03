Trump wants to rename Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’. Can he?

US President Donald Trump has suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait”, claiming that the strategic waterway is now under American control amid the ongoing war with Iran.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The White House also shared the post on its official X handle, featuring a map that named the waterway the “Trump Strait” with the caption, “It’s got a nice ring to it.”

It’s got a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/Fmzc9iUu8u — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2026

His remarks come even as control of the crucial waterway remains contested amid Washington’s war with Tehran.

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Trump’s latest proposal follows an executive order directing US federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America” amid his escalating trade dispute with Canada.

Trump later claimed that both Google Maps and Apple Maps had adopted “Lake America”. Google has confirmed that it uses the name for users in the United States, while Canadian users continue to see “Lake Ontario”.

“Apple Maps has just announced that it has changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, so now that very important change of names, between Google Maps and Apple Maps, is complete, ratified, and binding,” he said.

Trump’s previous geographical name-change remarks often began as jovial comments before he began following through to turn them into reality.

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Can Trump rename Strait of Hormuz?

Trump’s suggestion does not mean the Strait of Hormuz has been officially renamed internationally. The US Board on Geographic Names standardises geographic names for use by the US federal government, including foreign place names. A change to the US government’s preferred name would therefore primarily affect federal agencies and products.

Such a decision would not by itself require Iran, Oman, other governments, international organisations or private mapping services to adopt “Trump Strait”. The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman, and its shipping arrangements are governed within an international maritime framework.

That makes Trump’s proposal fundamentally different from renaming a geographical feature within US territory, where the US government has direct authority over federal naming.