Trump says US will begin charging tolls in Strait of Hormuz if final Iran deal not reached in 60 days

President Donald Trump speaks after touring the newly designated Air Force One presidential aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could impose tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz if a final deal to end the Iran war is not reached within the 60-day ceasefire window.

“There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed,” he said in a Saturday post on Truth Social.