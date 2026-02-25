Diplomacy preferred, but won’t allow ‘biggest terrorism sponsor’ to own a nuclear weapon: Trump on Iran talks

US President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union address, described Iran as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism and vowed he would never allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump’s remarks came as two US aircraft carriers were dispatched to the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

He said he preferred a diplomatic resolution. “My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen,” he said.

The US President added that while he seeks peace wherever possible, he would not hesitate to confront threats to America. Recalling last summer’s airstrikes under “Operation Midnight Hammer”, Trump claimed the strikes severely degraded Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and that Iran had been warned not to rebuild. “We wiped it out and they want to start all over again,” he said.

Trump also recalled the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, saying, “We took out Soleimani… it had a huge impact. Qasem Soleimani was the father of roadside IEDs.”

He further accused Iran of reviving its nuclear programme and developing missiles that could soon threaten the United States, while Iranian state media have claimed Tehran is working on missiles capable of reaching North America.

Ahead of the address, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Congress’s “Gang of Eight” on Iran. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the administration’s approach, urging greater transparency.

“If they want to do something in Iran… they should make it public and discuss it with the public and not keep it in secret,” Schumer said, warning that secret military actions often lead to prolonged conflict and higher costs.

US-Iran talks in Geneva

The developments come as Washington and Tehran prepare for a second round of talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman. Iran has reiterated it seeks a diplomatic solution on its nuclear programme but will defend itself if the US resorts to military action. The discussions are expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear activities and the possible lifting of US economic sanctions.

Trump has said he will be “indirectly involved” in the negotiations. According to a report by The Guardian, he will decide whether to authorise airstrikes partly based on advice from envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The report said Trump has not taken a final decision and is waiting to assess whether Iran is serious about giving up its ability to produce nuclear weapons.

The US administration expects Iran to submit a fresh proposal this week ahead of what officials have described as a possible final round of negotiations in Geneva on Thursday.