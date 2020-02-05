Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE Updates: Years of economic decay are over, says President

Donald Trump SOTU address 2020: The theme of US President Donald Trump’s address this year would be “It’s The Great American Comeback!”. The theme of US President Donald Trump’s address this year would be “It’s The Great American Comeback!”.

Donald Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE: US President Donald Trump is delivering his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night (local) to a joint session of the US Congress amid his pending impeachment trial in the Senate. In his address, President Trump said the country’s economy is on a progressive path, unemployment is at its lowest in US history and the state of our Union is stronger than ever before.

Trump’s address comes on the eve of the final day of his impeachment trial. During the address, Trump is likely to take on the charges made against him, especially when he will stand before the very lawmakers who have voted to remove him from office — and those who are expected to acquit him when the Senate trial comes to a close.

The trial also comes on the heels of Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential contest where the results were delayed due to “inconsistencies” found in the Iowa Democratic Party’s reporting.