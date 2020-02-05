Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE Updates: Years of economic decay are over, says President

Donald Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE Updates: The address will be live-streamed by the White House and other news networks at 9 pm (local time) and at 7:30 am in India on Wednesday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2020 8:12:14 am
donald trump, donald trump sotu address 2020, trump sotu address live updates, state of the union address, state of the union address live updates, state of the union address 2020, sotu live address Donald Trump SOTU address 2020: The theme of US President Donald Trump’s address this year would be “It’s The Great American Comeback!”.

Donald Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE: US President Donald Trump is delivering his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night (local) to a joint session of the US Congress amid his pending impeachment trial in the Senate. In his address, President Trump said the country’s economy is on a progressive path, unemployment is at its lowest in US history and the state of our Union is stronger than ever before.

Trump’s address comes on the eve of the final day of his impeachment trial. During the address, Trump is likely to take on the charges made against him, especially when he will stand before the very lawmakers who have voted to remove him from office — and those who are expected to acquit him when the Senate trial comes to a close.

The trial also comes on the heels of Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential contest where the results were delayed due to “inconsistencies” found in the Iowa Democratic Party’s reporting.

Live Blog

Donald Trump SOTU address 2020:The US President's address comes amid his pending impeachment trial in the Senate and Democratic presidential contest of Iowa caucuses. Follow LIVE updates here.

Highlights

    08:11 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: Scholarships for young Americans to build an inclusive society

    President Trump: The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure every young American gets education and the opportunity to achieve the American dream. For too long, countless children have been trapped in failing government schools. To rescue these students, 18 states have created school choice in the form of opportunity scholarships.

    He also urged the Congress to pass the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunities Act, so that no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.

    08:09 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: We are getting our allies to finally pay their fair share

    President Trump: We are getting our allies to finally pay their fair share. I have raised contributions from other NATO members by over $400 billion and the number of allies meeting the minimum obligations has more than doubled.

    08:04 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: Invested a record-breaking $2.2 trillion in military

    President Trump: To safeguard American liberty, we have invested a record-breaking $2.2 trillion in the military. We have purchased the finest things: planes, missiles, rockets, ships, and all other military equipment, which are made right here in the US.

    08:01 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: Socialism destroys nations but freedom safeguards its soul

    President Trump: The United States is leading a 59-nation diplomatic coalition against the socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom. Socialism destroys nations but freedom unifies its soul.

    08:00 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: New agreement with China will defend our workers

    President Trump: Days ago, we signed a new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown here in the US.

    07:58 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: Stopped China from taking advantage of US

    President Trump: For decades, China has taken advantage US. We have stopped that. But at same time, we have the best relations with China throughout of history. It is time we are rebuilding our nation.

    07:56 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: 10 mn people have been lifted-off of welfare

    President Trump: Under the last administration, more than 10 mn people were added to the food stamp rolls. Under my administration, 7 mn citizens have come off food stamps and 10 mn people have been lifted off of welfare.

    07:53 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Watch: Trump snubs Pelosi at the SOTU address

    As Trump goes to the podium, Pelosi reaches out to shake Trump’s hand but he declines.

    07:50 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump SOTU address: 12 trillion dollars added to the nation's wealth

    President Trump: Since my election, stock markets have boomed. 12 trillion dollars added to the nation's wealth. It is everything every country in the world looks up to and aspires.

    07:48 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump: Joblessness among African-American youth at lowest in US history

    President Trump says joblessness among African-American youth is at its lowest in the US history.

    07:47 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    State of our Union is stronger than ever before: Trump

    President Trump: "I say to the people of our great country, and to the Members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is stronger than ever before!".

    07:42 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Trump refuses to shake hands with Speaker Pelosi

    As Trump goes to the podium, Pelosi reaches out to shake Trump’s hand but he declines. It is to be noted that she was instrumental in approving his impeachment trial.

    07:41 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Speaker introduces Trump, Melania and Cabinet in the Congress

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduces President Donald Trump, FL Melania and the Cabinet.

    07:37 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    What will Trump speak in his SOTU address?

    'US should be sanctuary for law-abiding Americans not criminal aliens', President  Trump to say in his State of the Union Address, as per White House. 

    07:35 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    President Trump, First Lady arrive at the Capitol

    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived at the Capitol. 

    Trump is the third president to be impeached in American history and the first to run for re-election after impeachment. In his SOTU address a year ago, Trump did remain on message, making no mention of how Pelosi had originally disinvited him from delivering the speech during the longest government shutdown in the nation's history. In the closest historical comparison, Bill Clinton did not mention his recent impeachment when he delivered his State of the Union in 1999.

    Trump aimed to spend much of the speech highlighting the economy's strength, according to aides, including low unemployment, stressing how it has helped blue-collar workers and the middle class. He also planned to stress the new trade agreements he has negotiated, including his phase-one deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement he signed last month.

    While the White House said the president would have a message of unity, he also planned to spend time on issues that have created great division and resonated with his political base. He will attack the Democrats' health care proposals for being too intrusive and again highlight his signature issue _ immigration _ trumpeting the miles of border wall that have been constructed.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.