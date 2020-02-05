Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE Updates: Years of economic decay are over, says President

Donald Trump SOTU address 2020 LIVE: US President Donald Trump is delivering his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night (local) to a joint session of the US Congress amid his pending impeachment trial in the Senate. In his address, President Trump said the country’s economy is on a progressive path, unemployment is at its lowest in US history and the state of our Union is stronger than ever before.
Trump’s address comes on the eve of the final day of his impeachment trial. During the address, Trump is likely to take on the charges made against him, especially when he will stand before the very lawmakers who have voted to remove him from office — and those who are expected to acquit him when the Senate trial comes to a close.
The trial also comes on the heels of Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential contest where the results were delayed due to “inconsistencies” found in the Iowa Democratic Party’s reporting.
President Trump: The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure every young American gets education and the opportunity to achieve the American dream. For too long, countless children have been trapped in failing government schools. To rescue these students, 18 states have created school choice in the form of opportunity scholarships.
He also urged the Congress to pass the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunities Act, so that no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.
President Trump: We are getting our allies to finally pay their fair share. I have raised contributions from other NATO members by over $400 billion and the number of allies meeting the minimum obligations has more than doubled.
President Trump: To safeguard American liberty, we have invested a record-breaking $2.2 trillion in the military. We have purchased the finest things: planes, missiles, rockets, ships, and all other military equipment, which are made right here in the US.
President Trump: The United States is leading a 59-nation diplomatic coalition against the socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom. Socialism destroys nations but freedom unifies its soul.
President Trump: Days ago, we signed a new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown here in the US.
President Trump: For decades, China has taken advantage US. We have stopped that. But at same time, we have the best relations with China throughout of history. It is time we are rebuilding our nation.
President Trump: Under the last administration, more than 10 mn people were added to the food stamp rolls. Under my administration, 7 mn citizens have come off food stamps and 10 mn people have been lifted off of welfare.
As Trump goes to the podium, Pelosi reaches out to shake Trump’s hand but he declines.
President Trump: Since my election, stock markets have boomed. 12 trillion dollars added to the nation's wealth. It is everything every country in the world looks up to and aspires.
President Trump says joblessness among African-American youth is at its lowest in the US history.
President Trump: "I say to the people of our great country, and to the Members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is stronger than ever before!".
Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduces President Donald Trump, FL Melania and the Cabinet.
'US should be sanctuary for law-abiding Americans not criminal aliens', President Trump to say in his State of the Union Address, as per White House.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived at the Capitol.