Trump makes bold prediction on UK PM Starmer’s resignation, blames ‘bad failures’ on two major policies

Trump has repeatedly urged the British government to reverse its freeze on issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 22, 2026 04:55 AM IST First published on: Jun 22, 2026 at 04:55 AM IST
France G7 SummitU.S. President Donald Trump, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of a group photo at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “will resign” as prime minister, wading into intensifying speculation in Britain that Starmer could announce his departure as soon as Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Starmer had “failed badly” on immigration and energy policy, and renewed his long-standing call for Britain to reopen North Sea oil and gas exploration licences, which his government has frozen. It remains unclear whether Trump has specific knowledge of Starmer’s plans or is simply commenting on speculation already swirling in the UK press. According to Britain’s PA Media, Trump has not spoken directly to Starmer since the two met at the G7 summit in France earlier last week.

Trump-UK
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Downing Street did not directly engage with Trump’s claim. A spokesperson instead pointed reporters to Starmer’s statement from Friday, in which he said he remained focused on serving the country and had nothing further to add at this stage. UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle told the BBC on Sunday that Starmer was weighing “political realities” over the weekend and would ultimately act in the country’s best interests.

Also read Keir Starmer hit by resignation rumors as allies deny he is stepping down

British media have widely reported that Starmer could set out a resignation timeline as early as Monday, with support said to be building behind Andy Burnham, the outgoing Manchester mayor, who recently won a closely watched UK by-election and has emerged as a potential successor.

Trump UK
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a group photo at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo: AP)

Starmer, once described as a “Trump whisperer” for his ability to manage relations with the US president, has faced a string of public criticisms from Trump in recent weeks, particularly over Britain’s position during the Iran war.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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