Trump makes bold prediction on UK PM Starmer’s resignation, blames ‘bad failures’ on two major policies

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of a group photo at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “will resign” as prime minister, wading into intensifying speculation in Britain that Starmer could announce his departure as soon as Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Starmer had “failed badly” on immigration and energy policy, and renewed his long-standing call for Britain to reopen North Sea oil and gas exploration licences, which his government has frozen. It remains unclear whether Trump has specific knowledge of Starmer’s plans or is simply commenting on speculation already swirling in the UK press. According to Britain’s PA Media, Trump has not spoken directly to Starmer since the two met at the G7 summit in France earlier last week.