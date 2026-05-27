Trump’s shifting social media posts deepen confusion over possible Iran deal

US President Donald Trump’s shifting statements on social media have added to uncertainty over ongoing negotiations between Washington and Iran. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh uncertainty over Washington’s negotiations with Iran after posting a series of conflicting messages on social media about whether a deal with Tehran is close or slipping away.

Over the weekend, Trump suggested that talks with Iran were moving forward and hinted at a possible agreement. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that negotiations were “proceeding nicely” and said an outcome could benefit all sides.

Mixed messaging fuels uncertainty

But within hours, Trump struck a different tone, hardening his position on what any agreement with Tehran would require and raising fresh uncertainty about the status of negotiations. According to NBC News, the shifting messages left US officials and allies trying to assess whether talks were moving toward a breakthrough or facing new obstacles.