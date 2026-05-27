Trump’s shifting social media posts deepen confusion over possible Iran deal

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh uncertainty over Washington’s negotiations with Iran after posting a series of conflicting messages on social media about whether a deal with Tehran is close or slipping away.
Over the weekend, Trump suggested that talks with Iran were moving forward and hinted at a possible agreement. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that negotiations were “proceeding nicely” and said an outcome could benefit all sides.
Mixed messaging fuels uncertainty
But within hours, Trump struck a different tone, hardening his position on what any agreement with Tehran would require and raising fresh uncertainty about the status of negotiations. According to NBC News, the shifting messages left US officials and allies trying to assess whether talks were moving toward a breakthrough or facing new obstacles.
Administration officials have not offered detailed clarification, leaving observers to interpret Trump’s posts as both a sign of optimism and a warning of escalation. The changing public stance has also complicated efforts to gauge how close the US and Iran may be to a breakthrough.
Criticism from allies and opponents
Trump’s comments have drawn reactions across the political spectrum. Some Republicans have criticised reports of a potential deal as too favourable to Tehran, while Democrats have welcomed the possibility of avoiding further conflict but continue to question the administration’s broader handling of the crisis.
The Washington Post reported that major sticking points remain, particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief.
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal said Tehran is seeking economic relief while avoiding concessions that could be seen domestically as a political victory for Trump.
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For now, Trump’s online statements have become the clearest and at times most confusing public signal of the administration’s Iran policy. With no formal announcement yet from the White House, the prospects of a deal remain uncertain.
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