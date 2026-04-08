Inside Trump’s road to war: How US President ignored CIA and his own V-P to launch Iran campaign

In the weeks leading up to US military campaign against Iran, a tight-knit group of senior officials convened repeatedly inside the White House Situation Room. As reported by The New York Times, these high-stakes discussions revealed how US President Donald Trump’s instincts, coupled with limited internal resistance, ultimately set the United States on a path to war.

Here are the takeaways:

Netanyahu’s pitch for regime change

According to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unprecedented, in-person presentation to US President Trump and his top advisers, arguing that Iran was vulnerable to regime change. He projected a swift and decisive victory, even presenting potential post-regime leadership figures. Trump’s immediate reaction — “Sounds good to me” — showed early alignment.