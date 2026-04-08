Inside Trump’s road to war: How US President ignored CIA and his own V-P to launch Iran campaign

In the weeks leading up to US military campaign against Iran, a tight-knit group of senior officials convened repeatedly inside the White House Situation Room. As reported by The New York Times, these high-stakes discussions revealed how US President Donald Trump’s instincts, coupled with limited internal resistance, ultimately set the United States on a path to war.
Here are the takeaways:
Netanyahu’s pitch for regime change
According to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unprecedented, in-person presentation to US President Trump and his top advisers, arguing that Iran was vulnerable to regime change. He projected a swift and decisive victory, even presenting potential post-regime leadership figures. Trump’s immediate reaction — “Sounds good to me” — showed early alignment.
US intelligence disagreed
US intelligence agencies quickly assessed the proposal and found major flaws. While limited military objectives seemed feasible, the idea of triggering a popular uprising and installing a new regime was dismissed as unrealistic. As per the NYT report, CIA Director John Ratcliffe described those expectations as “farcical.” Despite this, Trump remained focused on military action, sidelining long-term political concerns.
Vance was the lone strong opponent of the war
Of everyone in Trump’s inner circle, Vice President JD Vance stood out as the most vocal critic of the war plans. According to the NYT report, he warned of regional instability, economic fallout and political backlash at home. Though firmly opposed, Vance ultimately conceded, telling Trump he would support the decision if it went ahead.
Advisers hesitated to challenge Trump
Several top officials showed their private concerns but stopped short of confronting the president directly. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth backed immediate action, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio favoured continued pressure over war but did not press the case strongly. Military leadership highlighted risks but avoided firm recommendations. As noted by The New York Times, this lack of unified resistance allowed Trump’s position to harden.
Confidence in a quick victory shaped the decision
Trump’s belief in a fast, low-cost victory played a central role. Drawing confidence from previous operations and limited Iranian retaliation, he dismissed warnings about potential escalation, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The New York Times report that Trump remained convinced the conflict would be brief and manageable.
In the end, the decision was less about consensus and more about instinct and the act. Unlike his first term, Trump’s inner circle this time largely deferred to his judgment.
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