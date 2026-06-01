Red Lines and Edits: Trump seeks further changes to US-Iran deal, no final decision after White House meeting

Donald Trump indicated that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains central to the deal.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 1, 2026 06:15 AM IST First published on: Jun 1, 2026 at 06:15 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump departs after speaking during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has asked for more changes to a proposed deal with Iran aimed at extending a ceasefire, according to CBS News.

Reports said the latest draft includes a 60-day halt in fighting, steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and a plan to restart talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, no final agreement has been announced.

A White House meeting on Friday to make a “final determination” ended without a clear decision.

What Trump has said

Trump indicated that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains central to the deal.

“The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons,” he said in an interview on Fox News.

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He also said he was in “no hurry” to conclude an agreement. According to Axios, cited by CBS News, Trump requested several amendments during the meeting and has since sought further changes.

Also read We’re close to a ‘very good deal’: Trump on talks with Iran to extend ceasefire, reopen Strait of Hormuz

A White House official said: “President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines.”

What the deal includes

CBS News reported that the proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

strait of hormuz, hormuz, irgc,
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and serves as a key global oil shipping route. (AP file photo)

If talks move forward, the deal could also allow Iran to access billions of dollars in frozen assets through sanctions relief.

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The agreement was earlier described as a memorandum of understanding, pending approval from both sides.

How Iran is responding

Iranian officials have said no deal will be accepted without clear guarantees. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not agree unless its rights are fully secured.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “Until a clear conclusion is reached… everything that is being said now is speculation.”

Iranian media reported that negotiations remain ongoing, with both sides continuing to propose changes.

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Tehran has also called for the release of frozen assets before moving forward on nuclear talks.

Why it matters

The discussions follow months of conflict and a ceasefire that began on 8 April. Despite repeated statements from Trump that a deal was close, no formal agreement has been reached so far.

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that if the deal does not meet expectations, military action could resume.

“Our stockpiles are more than suited for that,” he said while speaking in Singapore. Pakistan has been involved in mediating the talks between the US and Iran.

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The latest developments mark another round of revisions to the proposal, with both sides still negotiating key terms.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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