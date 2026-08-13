Trump’s secret Turkey flight: Who was with US President and who stayed behind?

A catering truck is visible parked on the opposite side of Air Force One on the tarmac after US President Donald Trump boarded the plane following the NATO summit at Ankara International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and several White House aides joined President Donald Trump on a military plane, Air Force C-32A, that he boarded to fly out of Turkey after sneaking off Air Force One following an Iranian threat, CBS News reported.

As part of the deception, Hegseth separately boarded the smaller military aircraft, while Trump’s aides Dan Scavino, Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta accompanied the president during the covert transfer in an airport catering truck.

The presidential jet carried Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials, as well as members of the press corps. Rubio was aware of the switch and the threat, while a US official said Bessent was likely aware but could not confirm it.