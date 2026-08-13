Trump’s secret Turkey flight: Who was with US President and who stayed behind?

A catering truck is visible parked on the opposite side of Air Force One on the tarmac after US President Donald Trump boarded the plane following the NATO summit at Ankara International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo)
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and several White House aides joined President Donald Trump on a military plane, Air Force C-32A, that he boarded to fly out of Turkey after sneaking off Air Force One following an Iranian threat, CBS News reported.
As part of the deception, Hegseth separately boarded the smaller military aircraft, while Trump’s aides Dan Scavino, Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta accompanied the president during the covert transfer in an airport catering truck.
The presidential jet carried Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials, as well as members of the press corps. Rubio was aware of the switch and the threat, while a US official said Bessent was likely aware but could not confirm it.
While in the United Kingdom, the Republican leader then shifted to Air Force One for the second leg of his trip back to Washington.
Under the US presidential line of succession, the Secretary of State and Secretary of the Treasury rank fourth and fifth, respectively, after the vice president, the Speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate.
That makes Rubio and Bessent two of the highest-ranking officials in the presidential line of succession after the vice president and congressional leaders.
Trump on Wednesday confirmed that he was secretly moved from the presidential aircraft to a military plane while leaving Turkey last month.
#WATCH | US President Donald J Trump says, “It’s only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they’d like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I did… https://t.co/g7GCshkcAqpic.twitter.com/IM8Ful4OaS
“I just follow what they’d like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane… so I did it. I do what they say,” Trump told reporters after The Washington Post broke the story about his switch from the presidential plane.
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“I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk,” he said, confirming the potential threat. “I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for.”
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World · US Politics · Explainer
Two planes, one Trump: how the president slipped off Air Force One
Leaving the NATO summit in Ankara under a reported Iranian assassination threat, Trump boarded the jet on camera — then secretly switched to a smaller one, leaving officials and press flying on a decoy.
The switch, in three steps
1
Boards on camera
Trump walks up the stairs of the old 747 in full view in Ankara.
→
2
Catering truck
He slips out the far side and is driven off in a catering truck.
→
3
Boards the C-32A
He flies out on the smaller jet; the 747 continues as the decoy.
Who was on which plane — and who knew
Aircraft 1 · The decoy
Old Boeing 747
Publicly identified as Air Force One · flew the same route
Why split them up? Rubio and Bessent stayed on the decoy and kept apart to preserve the line of succession — so senior leadership would survive even if one plane were lost.
On the knowledge tiers: CBS reported both Rubio and Bessent were aware Trump had switched, while AP could not confirm Bessent's knowledge — hence the “reporting differs” tag. Staff and press on the decoy are reported to have believed Trump was aboard.
Sources: CBS News · The Washington Post (first report) · AP · Reuters. Passenger and knowledge details as reported; a developing story.
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