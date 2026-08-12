Trump confirms Secret Service wanted him off Air Force One, claims plane faced ‘greater risk’

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday (Aug 12) that he secretly took a military flight from Turkey last month because Air Force One was “at greater risk.”

He stated that the switch occurred at the request of the Secret Service amid reported threats.

“It’s only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they’d like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say,” Trump told reporters after The Washington Post broke the story about his switch from the presidential plane.