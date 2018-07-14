Donald Trump focuses on golf in Scotland, ahead of meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the course of his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 14, 2018. (REUTERS) U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the course of his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 14, 2018. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump, who reached Scotland after his visit to the United Kingdom, said that he hoped to play golf at his course in the country ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. In a tweet, the President said, “I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.”

A dozen demonstrators staged a protest picnic on the beach in front of the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland where Trump is spending the weekend with the first lady, AP reported. The resort is one of the two golf hotels owned by Trump in Scotland. More anti-Trump protests are taking place Saturday in other parts of Scotland, including one with some 10,000 people in Edinburgh.

I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

Meanwhile, thousands took to the streets in London on Friday against the US president’s first official visit to Britain. Police estimate the number of people gathering outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh for the start of the demonstration at up to 3,000. Reports suggested that the protest will go past the American Consulate, which is protected by heavy security.

Trump, who has praised Putin in the past, is likely to face an outrage over the meeting amid Justice Department indicting 12 Russian intelligence officers for meddling in the US Presidential elections. Trump has denied any collusion with Russia and has repeatedly cited Putin’s denials of any Russian interference in the campaign, suggesting there is little or nothing he can do to demand accountability for the alleged meddling. The Kremlin has denied that the Russian state interfered in the election.

