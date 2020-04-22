Covid-19: Donald Trump says will sign ‘order prohibiting immigration’ Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

US President Donald Trump confirmed he would sign Wednesday an order partially blocking immigration to the United States, in a move he believes would protect workers from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. “I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today,” he said in a tweet.

Immigration is critical issue for Trump’s conservative base, which he is keen to energise ahead of the November election.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would stop the issuing of green cards — permanent residency permits — for 60 days, but would exempt temporary workers such as seasonal farm labourers. “It will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens,” he said Tuesday. “It would be wrong and unjust for Americans to be replaced with immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” he added.

With 45,000 deaths and more than 8,25,000 positive cases, the US is the world’s hardest-hit country.

Besides, about 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since the outbreak forced a global economic shutdown.

