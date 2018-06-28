Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Trump says Putin meeting possible in Helsinki after NATO summit

Donald Trump told reporters he will discuss the war in Syria and the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: June 28, 2018 12:27:18 am
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, US-Russia summit, US-Russia meet, world news, Indian Express news US President Donald Trump (File photo)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place, possibly in Helsinki, after the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels.

Trump told reporters he will discuss the war in Syria and the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart. Trump, who has said he wants better relations with Russia, last met Putin in November in Vietnam on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit.

