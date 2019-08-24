Toggle Menu
Donald Trump says US would tax French wine in response to digital taxhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trump-says-us-would-tax-french-wine-in-response-to-digital-tax-5932833/

Donald Trump says US would tax French wine in response to digital tax

"We'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump. (AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated criticism of a French proposal to levy a tax aimed at big US technology companies and threatened again to retaliate by taxing French wine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said he is not a “big fan” of tech companies but “those are great American companies and frankly I don’t want France going out and taxing our companies.”

“And if they do that … we’ll be taxing their wine like they’ve never seen before,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android