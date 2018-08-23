Donald Trump says US economy would ‘crash’ if he was impeached

On Friday, Trump authorized a doubling of tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports – to 50 percent and 20 percent, respectively – ratcheting up a diplomatic dispute with the NATO-member country. On Friday, Trump authorized a doubling of tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports – to 50 percent and 20 percent, respectively – ratcheting up a diplomatic dispute with the NATO-member country.

US President Donald Trump warned Thursday that if he was impeached the US economy would collapse. In an interview aired today, Trump told Fox and Friends, as quoted by AFP, “I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor.”

The US President was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job,” Trump added.

Trump later talked about job creation and other economic progress he said had been made during his presidency and insisted Americans would be much worse off if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election.

