Donald Trump says NATO is better funded “only because of me”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took personal credit for the strength of NATO, an organization he has frequently criticized, and cast his recent meeting with ally countries in a positive light.

“I had a great meeting with NATO,” he said in the same tweet. “NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!”

I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me. NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

