Donald Trump says NATO is better funded “only because of me”

Tuesday, July 17, 2018
By: Reuters | Washington | Published: July 17, 2018 9:42:25 pm
President Donald Trump on Tuesday took personal credit for the strength of NATO, an organization he has frequently criticized, and cast his recent meeting with ally countries in a positive light.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is better-funded “only because of me,” said Trump in a tweet.

“I had a great meeting with NATO,” he said in the same tweet. “NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!”

