Kim Jong Un ‘sees different future’ for North Korea: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said, "I really believe that he [Kim Jong Un] sees a different future for the North Koreans. I hope that's true."

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees a different future for his country, as America’s top diplomat heads to Pyongyang for talks on denuclearization.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Montana, Trump said: “I really believe that he sees a different future for the North Koreans. I hope that’s true.”

Trump spoke as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to North Korea for talks following Kim’s pledge to Trump at a Singapore summit last month to denuclearize.

