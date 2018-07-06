Kim Jong Un ‘sees different future’ for North Korea: Donald Trump

By: Reuters | Published: July 6, 2018 1:37:46 pm
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees a different future for his country, as America’s top diplomat heads to Pyongyang for talks on denuclearization.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Montana, Trump said: “I really believe that he sees a different future for the North Koreans. I hope that’s true.”
Trump spoke as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to North Korea for talks following Kim’s pledge to Trump at a Singapore summit last month to denuclearize.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App