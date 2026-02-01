Bajaj
Donald Trump says India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran

The US imposed 25% tariffs in March last year on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readFeb 1, 2026 09:11 AM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 09:11 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India would buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran, as Washington pushes countries to change their energy sources.

“We’ve already made that deal, the concept of the deal,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One while travelling from Washington to Florida, according to Reuters.

His comments came a day after the United States told New Delhi it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil, three people familiar with the matter said. The move is intended to help India replace Russian crude imports, which are set to fall under US pressure.

Also read US offers Venezuelan oil to India to cut Russian crude imports

Washington is seeking to cut oil revenues that are helping to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Trump said China was also welcome to reach an agreement with the United States to buy Venezuelan oil. “We’re open to China doing a deal as well,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The US imposed 25% tariffs in March last year on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India.

Express Global Desk

