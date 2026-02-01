Donald Trump says India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India would buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran, as Washington pushes countries to change their energy sources.
“We’ve already made that deal, the concept of the deal,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One while travelling from Washington to Florida, according to Reuters.
His comments came a day after the United States told New Delhi it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil, three people familiar with the matter said. The move is intended to help India replace Russian crude imports, which are set to fall under US pressure.
Washington is seeking to cut oil revenues that are helping to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
Trump said China was also welcome to reach an agreement with the United States to buy Venezuelan oil. “We’re open to China doing a deal as well,” he said.
The US imposed 25% tariffs in March last year on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India.