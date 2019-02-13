Trump says he’s thrilled about ‘a lot of wall’

Toggle Menu
Trump said he needs to look further at the agreement to avert the shutdown, which would grant far less than the USD 5.7 billion he wants for a long wall along the US-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump says that despite his unhappiness with a tentative agreement to prevent another partial government shutdown, he’s “thrilled” about the direction of border wall construction.

He says the bottom line is that “we’re building a lot of wall.”

Trump says he’s able to do that by “supplementing things and moving things around.” He says the money is coming from “far less important areas.” Trump said he needs to look further at the agreement to avert the shutdown, which would grant far less than the USD 5.7 billion he wants for a long wall along the US-Mexico border.

Republicans and the White House are anxious to avoid another bruising shutdown.

