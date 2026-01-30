Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Donald Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen in recent weeks after Iranian authorities carried out a violent crackdown on protests.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readJan 30, 2026 08:34 AM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 08:33 AM IST
Donald Trump-IranPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Iran, even as the Pentagon prepares for possible military action and the United States increases its naval presence in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said he was open to dialogue with Tehran but gave no details on when talks might happen or who would lead them.

“I am planning on it, yeah,” Trump said when asked about possible discussions with Iran. He added that the US had “very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now” and said it would be better “if we didn’t have to use them”.

Also read Trump reportedly considering ‘major new strike on Iran’, Tehran says ready for ‘immediate and powerful response’

US officials told Reuters that Trump is reviewing his options but has not decided whether to order strikes against Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen in recent weeks after Iranian authorities carried out a violent crackdown on protests. Trump has previously warned that the US could intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, though the demonstrations have since eased.

Story continues below this ad

He has also said the US would act if Iran restarted its nuclear programme, following air strikes in June by Israeli and US forces on key nuclear sites.

Most Read
1We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  
2Russia invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks
3‘Trade more important than ending war in Ukraine’: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slams EU over FTA with India
4‘Try not tweeting racist stuff’: Indian-American billionaire’s comeback after Musk’s ‘half-Indian partner’ defence
5US cybersecurity chief at centre of ChatGPT security controversy: Who is Madhu Gottumukkala, and what landed him in soup
6Imran Khan ‘incommunicado’: Jailed Pak’s ex-PM faces permanent vision loss as PTI claims medical neglect

With US forces building up in the region, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked about Iran during a cabinet meeting. “They should not pursue nuclear capabilities,” Hegseth said. “We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects,” he added, according to Reuters.

The Pentagon said it would be ready to carry out any decision taken by the president as the situation continues to be reviewed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 30, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us