Donald Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Iran, even as the Pentagon prepares for possible military action and the United States increases its naval presence in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said he was open to dialogue with Tehran but gave no details on when talks might happen or who would lead them.

“I am planning on it, yeah,” Trump said when asked about possible discussions with Iran. He added that the US had “very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now” and said it would be better “if we didn’t have to use them”.

US officials told Reuters that Trump is reviewing his options but has not decided whether to order strikes against Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen in recent weeks after Iranian authorities carried out a violent crackdown on protests. Trump has previously warned that the US could intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, though the demonstrations have since eased.

Story continues below this ad

He has also said the US would act if Iran restarted its nuclear programme, following air strikes in June by Israeli and US forces on key nuclear sites.

With US forces building up in the region, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked about Iran during a cabinet meeting. “They should not pursue nuclear capabilities,” Hegseth said. “We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects,” he added, according to Reuters.

The Pentagon said it would be ready to carry out any decision taken by the president as the situation continues to be reviewed.