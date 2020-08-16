Donald Trump says he may ask for resignation of cabinet if re-elected

The president didn’t specify which cabinet members he’s unhappy with.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he may ask for the resignation of every member of his cabinet if he’s re-elected — and added that he’s not pleased with all of them.

“I could see something like that happening,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. “I wouldn’t say I’m thrilled with everybody, frankly.”

The president didn’t specify which cabinet members he’s unhappy with.

Trump has privately said that he intends to replace Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after the November election, according to people familiar with internal discussions.

Asked about Esper, Trump said Saturday that he had no problem with his defense secretary.

