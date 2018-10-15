Donald Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source

Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
The president also expressed doubt over scientists’ findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes. He is scheduled on Monday to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael.

By: AP | Washington | Updated: October 15, 2018 6:49:36 am
President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn’t know if it’s manmade and suggests the climate will “change back again.”

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Trump says he doesn’t want to put the U.S. at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 and in years since. As far as the climate “changing back,” temperature records show that the world hasn’t had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

