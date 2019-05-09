Toggle Menu
Trump says China ‘broke the deal’ in trade talks, will pay through tariffshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trump-says-china-broke-the-deal-in-trade-talks-will-pay-through-tariffs-5718205/

Trump says China ‘broke the deal’ in trade talks, will pay through tariffs

Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods beginning on Friday after China backtracked on substantial commitments it made during ongoing trade talks, top U.S. trade officials said this week.

Trump says China 'broke the deal' in trade talks, will pay through tariffs
“You see the tariffs we’re doing?” Trump told a rally with supporters in Florida. (File photo)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China “broke the deal” in trade talks with Washington and would face stiff tariffs if no agreement is reached.

“You see the tariffs we’re doing?” Trump told a rally with supporters in Florida. “Because they broke the deal. … They broke the deal. So they’re flying in. The vice premier tomorrow is flying in, but they broke the deal. They can’t do that. So they’ll be paying. If we don’t make the deal, nothing wrong with taking in more than $100 billion a year.”

Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods beginning on Friday after China backtracked on substantial commitments it made during ongoing trade talks, top U.S. trade officials said this week.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Brazilian court orders former President Temer to be jailed again
2 China's gag on Trump tweets raises doubts about its global market ambitions
3 Royal baby Archie: Prince Harry and Meghan name their 'bundle of joy'