Trump says he ‘personally’ requested Putin to halt firing on Kyiv amid extreme winter

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting in the Oval Office, Trump said he personally raised the request with Putin. (Screengrab/X/@RapidResponse47)

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to halt attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week amid extreme winters.

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting in the Oval Office, Trump said he personally raised the request with his Russian counterpart.

“We asked President Putin if they could stop the shooting for a week,” Trump said. “Because of the cold, extreme cold… I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns.”

“They’re being hit with, proportionately, the kind of cold that we’re being hit. It’s much colder in Ukraine to start off with, but it’s really cold,” he added. “He agreed to do that. We are happy that they did it.”