Closed-door clash: Trump confronts Republicans over Iran deal before key Senate vote

US President Donald Trump faced an unusually sharp backlash from fellow Republicans on Wednesday over his administration’s interim Iran agreement, with a tense closed-door meeting exposing growing unease within his own party over a deal many conservatives say falls short of the White House’s original war objectives.

The confrontation came just hours before Senate Republicans narrowly blocked a war powers resolution that sought to limit the president’s authority to continue military operations against Iran. The vote underscored the political stakes for Trump as he tries to defend a deal that has drawn criticism over sanctions relief, reconstruction funding for Iran and unresolved questions surrounding Tehran’s missile programme.

Also read | In the backdrop of political unease, Iran muster a draw

Trump clashes with Republican senators

According to Reuters, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy openly challenged the administration during a private meeting, saying lawmakers had not been given enough information about the agreement.

“The American people need to know more than we are being told. It does not appear, although I don’t know for sure, that the course of this is going the way that we were told,” Cassidy told reporters after the meeting.

Reuters reported that Trump expressed frustration with Republican lawmakers who had previously backed efforts to curb his war powers, arguing such moves weakened Washington’s negotiating position with Tehran.

“Iran sees that, they go, ‘What’s that all about?’ Now you know, it’s meaningless, right?” Trump later told reporters at the White House.

Senate blocks war powers resolution

Late on Wednesday, the Senate voted 50-47 to block a war powers resolution that would have required congressional approval for continued military operations against Iran.

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The measure, backed by most Democrats and a handful of Republicans, failed after several senators who had previously supported similar efforts changed their positions.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy voted against the resolution after receiving further briefings from the administration, while Senator Rand Paul voted “present”, saying he wanted to give Trump “more space and leverage” to negotiate a lasting peace.

Following the vote, Trump celebrated the outcome on Truth Social.

“This vote puts Iran on notice,” he wrote.

Cassidy says concerns were addressed

Before the vote, Cassidy said additional briefings from Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had addressed several of his concerns.

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“I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns,” Cassidy said after the briefing.

The Senate has now recessed for two weeks, delaying any further congressional action on the administration’s Iran policy.

Iran deal continues to divide Republicans

The political backlash centres on provisions of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month.

Critics argue the agreement grants Tehran significant concessions, including sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund, while leaving key issues—including Iran’s ballistic missile programme—for future negotiations.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended the agreement, saying Washington would not compromise the security of its regional partners.

“We’re not going to do anything that undermines the security of our allies, our longstanding allies in the region,” Rubio said.

Oil markets ease as Hormuz remains open

Even as political debate intensified in Washington, global oil markets reacted positively to the interim agreement.

Benchmark crude prices fell after commercial shipping continued through the Strait of Hormuz following the reopening of the vital waterway under the agreement.

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However, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned vessels to follow designated navigation routes coordinated by Tehran, saying ships that failed to comply could face risks.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports, making developments there closely watched by energy-importing countries, including India.

Gulf allies remain sceptical

Reuters reported that several Gulf states remain uneasy about the agreement, particularly the proposed reconstruction fund for Iran and the absence of firm commitments on Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters that Gulf governments also oppose any proposal allowing Iran to levy navigation or security fees on shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Meanwhile, efforts to stabilise the wider region continue. Israel has rejected calls to withdraw from parts of southern Lebanon despite US-backed efforts to reduce tensions, while Tehran maintains that lasting peace will require an end to hostilities in Lebanon.

With the Senate vote behind him, Trump has secured short-term political breathing room. But criticism from within his own party suggests the administration may face a difficult battle selling the Iran agreement as negotiators move into the 60-day phase of talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security arrangements.

(The article was curated by Salonee Kulkarni, who is an intern with The Indian Express)