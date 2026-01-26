Donald Trump hails ‘historic bond’ between India-US in R-Day greeting

US President Donald Trump wished India on its 77th Republic Day today with a post hailing the India-US ties and described it as a “historic bond” as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

The US Embassy in India posted a black and white photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on social media with the Republican leader’s message on the 77th Republic Day.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” Trump said.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had congratulated India on Republic Day and said that the cooperation between the two countries delivers “real results” in defence, energy and emerging sectors.

In a statement, Rubio said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day.”

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, also extended greetings to India on the occasion of 77th Republic Day and said that he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time.

Gor highlighted the US-made aircraft flying in the “Indian sky” and called it a “symbol of strength” for the growing India-US partnership.

In a post on X, the US Ambassador to India wrote, “Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership.”