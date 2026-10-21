‘Better be careful’: Trump snaps at reporter over whistleblower programme

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Reporter Andrew Feinberg questioned why whistleblowers would choose the program when the historic False Claims Act offers significantly higher rewards of up to 25 per cent.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 11:45 AM IST
President Donald Trump smiles at a campaign rally at Pitt–Greenville Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 (Photo/AP)US President Donald Trump smiles at a campaign rally at Pitt–Greenville Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 (Photo/AP)
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US President Donald Trump traded verbal blows with a reporter from The Independent on Tuesday following a press conference detailing the rollout of the newly unveiled Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP).

The tense confrontation unfolded after the press conference concluded, when reporter Andrew Feinberg questioned why whistleblowers would choose the programme when the historic False Claims Act offers significantly higher rewards of up to 25 per cent.

The president abruptly cut him off and launched a sharp rebuke.

“I don’t know who the hell you are,” Trump said from the podium, before adding, “But you better be careful.”

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When he tried to interject with another question, the US president raised his voice and silenced the exchange.

“Quiet. Quiet. What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” Trump asked. “I actually think there is something wrong with you.”

Also Read | ‘Find $1 billion, get 1% commission’: What is Trump’s $25 million whistleblower programme

‘Fundamentally dishonest question,’ says JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance further said that the reporter’s question was “fundamentally dishonest”.

He argued that over 99 per cent of fraud uncovered in the federal government falls outside the False Claims Act, which covers a narrower range of cases.

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“That’s a fundamentally dishonest question. Because over 99% of the fraud that we’re finding in the federal government isn’t covered by the False Claims Act. What the President is saying is he wants all fraud to be the sort of thing where if you find it, if you uncover it, you find evidence and allow us to undo the money, you should be able to benefit. Not just the very narrow slice that’s covered by the False Claims Act,” he said.

Following the briefing, Vance also launched a verbal attack against Feinberg, stating that Trump “eviscerated imbecile journalist” over “misbehaving in the Oval Office”.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with journalists and has frequently criticised media outlets whose coverage he considers unfair, often accusing them of spreading what he calls “fake news”.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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