‘Better be careful’: Trump snaps at reporter over whistleblower programme

US President Donald Trump traded verbal blows with a reporter from The Independent on Tuesday following a press conference detailing the rollout of the newly unveiled Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP).

The tense confrontation unfolded after the press conference concluded, when reporter Andrew Feinberg questioned why whistleblowers would choose the programme when the historic False Claims Act offers significantly higher rewards of up to 25 per cent.

The president abruptly cut him off and launched a sharp rebuke.

.@POTUS absolutely roasts Mongoloid Moron @AndrewFeinberg for his disgraceful behavior: “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there’s something wrong with you.” https://t.co/DyMDGdmBSc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 20, 2026

“I don’t know who the hell you are,” Trump said from the podium, before adding, “But you better be careful.”

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When he tried to interject with another question, the US president raised his voice and silenced the exchange.

“Quiet. Quiet. What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” Trump asked. “I actually think there is something wrong with you.”

‘Fundamentally dishonest question,’ says JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance further said that the reporter’s question was “fundamentally dishonest”.

He argued that over 99 per cent of fraud uncovered in the federal government falls outside the False Claims Act, which covers a narrower range of cases.

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“That’s a fundamentally dishonest question. Because over 99% of the fraud that we’re finding in the federal government isn’t covered by the False Claims Act. What the President is saying is he wants all fraud to be the sort of thing where if you find it, if you uncover it, you find evidence and allow us to undo the money, you should be able to benefit. Not just the very narrow slice that’s covered by the False Claims Act,” he said.

Following the briefing, Vance also launched a verbal attack against Feinberg, stating that Trump “eviscerated imbecile journalist” over “misbehaving in the Oval Office”.

President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile “journalist” Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office: “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there’s something wrong with you.” https://t.co/NjowIx8x14 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 20, 2026

Trump has repeatedly clashed with journalists and has frequently criticised media outlets whose coverage he considers unfair, often accusing them of spreading what he calls “fake news”.