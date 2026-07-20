Trump says Netanyahu won’t be arrested in US as Mamdani weighs legal options

Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested during his visit to the United States, reaffirming support for the Israeli prime minister amid ICC scrutiny.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 11:27 PM IST
US President, Donald Trump, iran war, netanyahu, lebanon,US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. (Photo: Reuters/ file)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested while visiting the United States. This comes as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had said that he was still considering arresting the Israeli prime minister when he visits America.

Without referring to Mayor Mamdani, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.” The US President credited Netanyahu for helping America in the war against Iran.

The New York City mayor, in an interview telecast on Saturday, had said that the city’s legal department ⁠is actively considering ⁠what the law allows it to do.

“I believe that Prime ⁠Minister ‌Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s ​a war criminal who has ‌been charged by the International Criminal Court,” Mamdani told a New York Times video podcast.

Trump, while praising Netanyahu said, “He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments