Trump says Netanyahu won’t be arrested in US as Mamdani weighs legal options

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested while visiting the United States. This comes as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had said that he was still considering arresting the Israeli prime minister when he visits America.

Without referring to Mayor Mamdani, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.” The US President credited Netanyahu for helping America in the war against Iran.

The New York City mayor, in an interview telecast on Saturday, had said that the city’s legal department ⁠is actively considering ⁠what the law allows it to do.

“I believe that Prime ⁠Minister ‌Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s ​a war criminal who has ‌been charged by the International Criminal Court,” Mamdani told a New York Times video podcast.

Trump, while praising Netanyahu said, “He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others.”