Trump rebukes Netanyahu on plans to share Iran intel: ‘Why didn’t you just tell it to me’

Trump-Netanyahu Iran intelligence tensions surfaced as the US President criticised the Israeli leader while reaffirming Washington's stance on Iran's nuclear program.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 07:36 PM IST
trump netanyahuPresident Donald Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ File)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about reports of the Israeli leader planning to share intelligence regarding Iran rebuilding its nuclear program.

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Trump pushed back on Netanyahu ahead of a meeting with the Israeli leader at the White House, underlining a strain in the relationship as the US President downplayed pressure to escalate conflict with Iran.

Trump dismisses intelligence sharing

When asked by a Fox News journalist about reports of Netanyahu’s plan to share intelligence related to Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, Trump said, “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved.”

Military tracking and potential strikes on nuclear site

Trump said the United States military is closely tracking Iran’s nuclear program and reiterated his threat to strike Pickaxe Mountain, Tehran’s nuclear site that lies at least 100 metres beneath the rocks near the damaged Natanz nuclear enrichment complex. Trump said on Tuesday that America would probably strike the area “pretty soon” and “very heavily.”

“I heard Bibi announce that. I said, ‘Why didn’t you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?” the president said hours before his meeting with the Israeli prime minister in the Oval Office.

Talking about Pickaxe Mountain, Trump said that he knows exactly “what is going on at Pickaxe” and declared it as “not a big problem,” Fox News reported.

Diplomacy vs escalation in West Asia

Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump comes days after the US military halted strikes on Iran and the Trump administration said that it is negotiating with the Iranian counterparts to strike a deal.

Trump has previously said that he would escalate military combat if negotiations with Iran fail. The US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran on February 28, and the hostilities in West Asia have continued for the past five months.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments