Donald Trump threatens to hike tariffs on South Korea imports to 25% because the country ‘is not living up’ to trade agreement

President Donald Trump speaks before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will raise tariffs on imports from South Korea to 25% from 15%, citing the country’s legislature’s failure to implement a trade deal agreed upon with Washington. The affected goods include autos, lumber, and pharmaceuticals.

“South Korea’s legislature is not living up to its deal with the United States,” Trump wrote on social media. He added that because lawmakers in Seoul had not enacted what he called a “historic trade agreement”, he had decided to raise tariffs.

It was not immediately clear when the higher tariffs would come into effect, Reuters reported.

South Korea’s presidential office and the US Trade Representative did not respond straight away to requests for comment, according to Reuters.

The two countries reached a trade deal last year that lowered US tariffs on many South Korean exports to 15%. Under the agreement, South Korea also committed to invest $350 billion in US strategic sectors.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s finance minister said the investment was unlikely to begin in the first half of 2026, citing pressure from a weak won currency, Reuters reported. The currency has fallen to levels last seen during the global financial crisis.

Story continues below this ad

Reuters said Trump has repeatedly used tariffs as a tool in his second term, sometimes announcing increases that were later delayed or not carried out. Economists have warned that the approach creates uncertainty for markets.

In the deal agreed last year, Washington and Seoul had reduced tariffs on South Korean cars and auto parts from 25% to 15%, putting them on the same level as Japanese competitors.

Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council, told Reuters that Trump’s move showed frustration with how slowly South Korea was putting the agreement into law.

“It’s another reminder that expectations of tariff stability in 2026 were misplaced,” Lipsky said, according to Reuters. “Sometimes he follows through, sometimes he doesn’t, but the uncertainty itself has a cost.”