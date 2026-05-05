What is Donald Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’?

A patrol boat moves through the water as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026.(ISNA via AP)

US President Donald Trump announced the will guide the ships that have been stuck since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait has remained mostly blocked since the US and Israel struck Iran, which in turn responded by blocking the strategic waterway crucial for the transit of global energy supplies.

What is ‘Project Freedom’?

Trump said countries “from all over the World” have asked the US to help free up their vessels that were “locked up” in the Strait of Hormuz and were “merely neutral and innocent bystanders!”

Responding to these requests, the US would “guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways”, Trump said. This effort is being termed as ‘Project Freedom’.