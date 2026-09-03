‘I’m happy… wasn’t a fan’: Trump on Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle moving back to UK

US President Donald Trump said he was not a fan of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and that he thought they “treated the royal family with great disrespect”.

Weighing in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to move from the US back to Britain, Trump said he was happy about it but maintained that he would not have taken them back if he were the Royal Family.

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“I’m happy about it. No, I was not a fan,” he said.

Speaking of his ties with the royal family, Trump said: “Look, I had a very good relationship with the Queen. Really good, I got to know her very well—a really good relationship with King Charles. I know him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a great guy.”

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Trump said he didn’t like the way they treated the royal family. “And I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she (Markle) was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles. And… maybe I’m different… I wouldn’t have taken them back, frankly… If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back,” Trump said.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle had moved to US 6 years ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018. They gave up their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020. In the 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, they said that they had moved away from the UK for security reasons. “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan said. Harry even said that they were victims of “institutional gaslighting” and said that he was treated unfairly, in comparison to his brother. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he said. Meghan added, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.” They saw their move to the US as an end to the “first chapter”, and Meghan said, “It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted.”

Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ also added tension to the mix as he criticised palace officials and said that Meghan’s mental health was not being considered by the royal family. In a chat with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan had accused the royal family of being racist.

In August, Associated Press reported that they had decided to return to the United Kingdom. The report stated that the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, would also be moving with them and had already enrolled in British schools. Their classes would start in September. However, the family would reside outside of London and would not be performing any royal duties, the report said. They would maintain their home in California and vacation property in Portugal, it added.