‘IRGC in panic mode’: Donald Trump posts video of heavy police deployment in Tehran

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 11:58 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 11:58 PM IST
‘IRGC are in panic mode’: Donald Trump posts video of heavy police deployment in TehranMembers of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2010. (REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File)

Amid the ongoing tensions in Iran over a possible US military intervention, Donald Trump on Saturday posted a video showing what appears to be a heavy police deployment in the capital of the Islamic Republic.

“HAPPENING NOW – Tehran. The IRGC are in panic mode. Fully sh*tting their pants,” the caption of the video stated.

The video cannot be independently verified, as the continued internet blockade in Iran makes disseminating information to the rest of the world nearly impossible.

The timing of the video coincides with a series of ‘mysterious’ blasts in Iran on Saturday.

At least one person had been ‍killed and 14 injured in the blast in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday.

Following the blast, rumors spread on social media stating that Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC Navy, was killed. However, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency dismissed these claims as “completely false”.

Two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel was not involved in Saturday’s blasts.

Iranian officials blamed the explosion on a gas leak.

“This (gas leak and accumulation) is the preliminary assessment,” Mohammad Amin Liaqat, the fire department chief, said in a video published ​by Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Bandar Abbas, home ​to Iran’s most important container port, lies on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway between Iran and Oman, which handles about a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil.

also read ‘No two-hour war’: Iran says response to US military attack would be ‘swift and decisive’

Separately, four people were killed after another gas explosion in the city of Ahvaz near the Iraqi border, according to state-run Tehran Times.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused US, ‌Israeli and European leaders of exploiting Iran’s economic problems, inciting unrest and providing people with the means to “tear the nation apart”.

The development comes as a US armada is heading toward Iran, for what many see as an imminent military strike on the Islamic Republic.

Multiple US sources told Reuters on Friday that Trump was weighing options against ‌Iran that include targeted ‍strikes on security forces.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

