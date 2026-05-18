Donald Trump posts AI-generated Middle East map with arrows aiming at Iran

US President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, featuring an AI-generated image of the Middle East overlaid with the American flag and multiple red arrows pointing towards Iran, amid escalating tensions between the warring nations.
This comes as Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran and issued a warning to Tehran to act quickly on stalled negotiations.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”
This also comes as the US president continues to share AI-generated photos on his Truth Social handle, with some showing US warships attacking Iranian targets, and others demonstrating outer space warfare.
One of the images depicted Trump walking alongside a captured alien figure, and the other showed him in outer space with the title “Space Force”.
US conditions for renewed nuclear talks
Iranian media reported details of what it described as US conditions for restarting talks, which included Washington wanting Tehran to hand over around 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, limit operations to one nuclear facility and drop demands for war compensation.
According to Iranian media reports, the United States also demanded that frozen Iranian assets remain blocked and that the conflict end only after negotiations are completed.
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Iran swiftly rejected Washington’s conditions for talks, demanding military action in the region to be halted, compensation for war damage and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also accused the US and Israel of attempting to destabilise Iran by supporting “terrorist groups”.
Tensions between Iran and the US remain high despite an April ceasefire, with no broader settlement agreed so far.
Trump earlier said the truce was agreed at Pakistan’s request. “We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation… we did it as a favour to Pakistan,” he said.
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