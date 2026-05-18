Donald Trump posts AI-generated Middle East map with arrows aiming at Iran

This comes as Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran (Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, featuring an AI-generated image of the Middle East overlaid with the American flag and multiple red arrows pointing towards Iran, amid escalating tensions between the warring nations.

This comes as Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran and issued a warning to Tehran to act quickly on stalled negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

This also comes as the US president continues to share AI-generated photos on his Truth Social handle, with some showing US warships attacking Iranian targets, and others demonstrating outer space warfare.