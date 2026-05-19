Trump says US may need to strike Iran again, Tehran ‘begging for a deal’

Iranian military had earlier warned Trump administration that it would open "new fronts" of war against the United States if it resumes attacks on Tehran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 19, 2026 08:57 PM IST
US-Iran war intelligence report, Operation Epic FuryTrump has warned Iran that they better get moving fast. (Image generated using AI)
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Trump Iran strike warning: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said America may need to attack Iran again and that he was only an hour away from deciding on a strike before the American military postponed the Tuesday’s attack after the Gulf nations urged Washington that “serious negotiations” are underway to end the war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I was an ⁠hour away from making the decision ‌to go today,” adding that Iran’s leaders are “begging” to strike a ceasefire deal but a renewed US strike could happen if a truce is not reached in the coming days.

“Well, I mean, I’m saying two ‌or ​three ​days, ​maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early ​next week, a limited period ⁠of time, because we can’t let them ‌have ⁠a new nuclear weapon,” the US president added, Reuters reported.

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Meanwhile, Iranian military warned Trump administration that it would open “new fronts” of war against the United States if it resumes attacks on Tehran.

Iran army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said, “If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it, with new equipment and new methods,” according to Tehran’s ISNA news agency.

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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