Trump says US may need to strike Iran again, Tehran ‘begging for a deal’

Trump has warned Iran that they better get moving fast. (Image generated using AI)

Trump Iran strike warning: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said America may need to attack Iran again and that he was only an hour away from deciding on a strike before the American military postponed the Tuesday’s attack after the Gulf nations urged Washington that “serious negotiations” are underway to end the war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I was an ⁠hour away from making the decision ‌to go today,” adding that Iran’s leaders are “begging” to strike a ceasefire deal but a renewed US strike could happen if a truce is not reached in the coming days.