We’re close to a ‘very good deal’: Trump on talks with Iran to extend ceasefire, reopen Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump Sunday guaranteed that there would be no nuclear weapons as Iran had agreed against building them, even as he called the negotiations with the Islamic country “tough”.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump underlined that while military action remains a viable option if talks fail, as he claimed that both countries were close to a “very good deal.”

“We are making a great deal. Otherwise we’ll just go back and finish it off militarily. We are close to a very good deal… otherwise we just start up with the Department of War,” he said.

“The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons, they’ve agreed to that.” President Donald J. Trump talks Iran, ballroom construction and more in a wide ranging interview with Lara Trump. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MPpXsbf5ej — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2026

His interview comes after the US president held a Situation Room meeting this Friday, following which a White House official declared that Trump will only accept a deal “that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” as quoted by the Associated Press.

Trump willing to avoid military escalation

Even as Trump drew parallels with past military operations, such as that in Venezuela, which he described as a “one-day win”, Trump shared he hoped to avoid military escalation if a satisfactory deal was reached with Iran.

The US president also highlighted the benefits of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and signing an agreement with Iran.

While iterating his stance on defeating Iranian military, Trump said, “We’ve essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the Strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They’ve agreed to that.”

Trump warns using ‘other options’ if talks fail

As Trump weighed extending the truce to give negotiators time to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme, he called the process to be “tough.”

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Talking to the host, Lara Trump, he said, “We’re getting what we want slowly. Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time. I’m in no hurry… If you’re going to be in a hurry, you’re not going to make a good deal.”

He also asserted that if the negotiations do not progress, the US would not shy from other options. “Slowly but surely we’re getting what we want — and if we don’t get what we want, we’re going to end it a different way,” Trump added.

Negotiations underway

Trump’s comments come at a time when a senior US official and a second source told Axios that Trump had asked for several amendments to the peace deal with Iran, which his envoys discussed with their Iranian counterparts at the Situation Room meeting.

The US president is keen on strengthening his stance against Iran’s nuclear programme, and the reopening of the Hormuz, Axios quoted US officials as saying.

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At the meeting on Friday, Trump had said, “Iran ⁠must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.”

However, Tehran had not agreed to these conditions. Speaking to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, a senior Iranian official, said the potential deal did not include any nuclear-related issues.