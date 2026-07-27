Trump gives Iran ‘not much time’ as military warning looms

Trump-Iran talks take centre stage as the US President says Washington paused attacks to allow diplomacy while keeping military action on the table.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 11:16 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that his administration decided to pause attacks on Iran in order to provide negotiations another chance, and added that Washington is having “good talks” with Tehran “right now”.

Trump, who was on his way to Michigan on Air Force One, said he has “plenty of time” to deal with Iran. Talking about a potential deal to end the hostilities in West Asia, the US President said, “There’s a good chance ⁠that something ⁠could happen.”

Stakes and objectives of current talks

In an interview with Axios, Trump stressed that he could even order the US military to return to offensive operations against Iran if diplomacy fails.

The report added that the current negotiations between Washington and Tehran are focused on crafting a new deal that would help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart talks on a comprehensive nuclear deal.

Key mediators and diplomatic envoys

The talks are mainly ongoing between Iran and Oman, though Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, remain actively involved in the process.

Timeline and warning of strong military action

During the interview with Axios, US President Trump said, “We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action.” When asked how long he’s willing to give truce talks a chance, Trump said: “Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all.”

Regional appeals to delay strikes

Trump said the US military paused strikes on Iran on Friday as nations involved in the mediation and other countries in the Gulf urged him to give negotiations another chance.

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“All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: ‘Don’t fire,'” Trump said, emphasising that Tehran wants to finalise a deal with Washington.

Impact on financial and oil markets

Underlining the reaction of financial market to his decision, Trump noted that oil prices plunged and the stock market rose after he paused military strikes against Iran.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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