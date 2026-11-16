Trump’s Nvidia holdings surge nearly 100-fold as Jensen Huang row unravels

Trump’s Nvidia stock holdings surged nearly 100-fold in 2026, with his investment reportedly reaching up to $62 million, according to financial disclosures.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 16, 2026 09:55 PM IST
US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Purchase Licensing RightsUS President Donald Trump with NVIDIA ex-CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US. (Reuters Photo)
AI Narration

US President Donald Trump benefited from Nvidia’s exponential rise as the semiconductor firm became one of the world’s most valued companies, enjoying a $4 trillion market valuation. A Washington Post report, citing a review of his financial disclosures, stated on Monday that the Republican leader’s trades in 2026 surged nearly 100-fold in Nvidia.

Jensen Huang’s access to Trump and the White House

The company’s former CEO Jensen Huang, who has been embroiled in an alleged Chinese espionage scandal after admitting to having been “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, has been one of the key members in Trump’s inner circle on artificial intelligence (AI), and has enjoyed remarkable access within the administration, even travelling with the president on Air Force One during his last China trip.

How much Nvidia stock does Trump hold?

The report highlighted that Trump held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock until the end of August.

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It adds that financial disclosures, however, do not capture the trades carried out in the past two months due to reporting lags, adding that the president’s Nvidia ​holdings are significantly higher than the $615,000 to $1.3 million reported ⁠at the end of 2024.

Trump’s decision to allow Nvidia chip sales to China

In December last year, Trump had allowed Nvidia, which is one of the world’s dominant AI chip firms, to sell its H200 chips to approved customers in China, adding that 25 per cent of the revenue would be going to the US government.

It is reported that Trump ordered a crackdown earlier this month on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to Beijing, but US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled the clampdown on those companies.

White House responds to questions on Trump’s stock holdings

Trump has repeatedly rejected calls to divest his stocks. The White House, in a statement to The Washington Post, said, “The President does not pick or trade individual stocks. Independent financial managers handle his portfolio.”

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Jensen Huang is alleged to have been involved in an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who worked at a Singapore-based data centre firm, Megaspeed, as a top executive and is suspected to be a Chinese ‘spy’ as per the US intelligence agencies. After Jensen’s affairs tumbled out of the closet one after another, the co-founder of the semiconductor company resigned amid mounting pressure.

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