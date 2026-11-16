Trump’s Nvidia holdings surge nearly 100-fold as Jensen Huang row unravels

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US President Donald Trump benefited from Nvidia’s exponential rise as the semiconductor firm became one of the world’s most valued companies, enjoying a $4 trillion market valuation. A Washington Post report, citing a review of his financial disclosures, stated on Monday that the Republican leader’s trades in 2026 surged nearly 100-fold in Nvidia.
Jensen Huang’s access to Trump and the White House
The company’s former CEO Jensen Huang, who has been embroiled in an alleged Chinese espionage scandal after admitting to having been “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, has been one of the key members in Trump’s inner circle on artificial intelligence (AI), and has enjoyed remarkable access within the administration, even travelling with the president on Air Force One during his last China trip.
How much Nvidia stock does Trump hold?
The report highlighted that Trump held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock until the end of August.
It adds that financial disclosures, however, do not capture the trades carried out in the past two months due to reporting lags, adding that the president’s Nvidia holdings are significantly higher than the $615,000 to $1.3 million reported at the end of 2024.
Trump’s decision to allow Nvidia chip sales to China
In December last year, Trump had allowed Nvidia, which is one of the world’s dominant AI chip firms, to sell its H200 chips to approved customers in China, adding that 25 per cent of the revenue would be going to the US government.
It is reported that Trump ordered a crackdown earlier this month on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to Beijing, but US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled the clampdown on those companies.
White House responds to questions on Trump’s stock holdings
Trump has repeatedly rejected calls to divest his stocks. The White House, in a statement to The Washington Post, said, “The President does not pick or trade individual stocks. Independent financial managers handle his portfolio.”
Jensen Huang is alleged to have been involved in an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who worked at a Singapore-based data centre firm, Megaspeed, as a top executive and is suspected to be a Chinese ‘spy’ as per the US intelligence agencies. After Jensen’s affairs tumbled out of the closet one after another, the co-founder of the semiconductor company resigned amid mounting pressure.