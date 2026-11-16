Trump’s Nvidia holdings surge nearly 100-fold as Jensen Huang row unravels

US President Donald Trump benefited from Nvidia’s exponential rise as the semiconductor firm became one of the world’s most valued companies, enjoying a $4 trillion market valuation. A Washington Post report, citing a review of his financial disclosures, stated on Monday that the Republican leader’s trades in 2026 surged nearly 100-fold in Nvidia.

Jensen Huang’s access to Trump and the White House

The company’s former CEO Jensen Huang, who has been embroiled in an alleged Chinese espionage scandal after admitting to having been “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, has been one of the key members in Trump’s inner circle on artificial intelligence (AI), and has enjoyed remarkable access within the administration, even travelling with the president on Air Force One during his last China trip.