‘Shit house country’: Trump says immigrants from Norway not welcome in US

Trump calls Norway a "shithouse country" at a Michigan rally, saying Norwegian immigrants aren't welcome after the Oslo Nobel Committee snubbed him.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 26, 2026 01:30 PM IST
During a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, US President Donald Trump attacked Norway as a "shit house country" and stated its citizens were unwelcome in the US following his Nobel Peace Prize snub.During a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, US President Donald Trump attacked Norway as a "shit house country" and stated its citizens were unwelcome in the US following his Nobel Peace Prize snub. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his attack on Norway, calling it a “shit house country” and saying Norwegian immigrants were not welcome in the US because the Nobel committee, based in Oslo, had not awarded him the Peace Prize.

Speaking at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of next week’s midterm elections, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not Norway because he had not received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“So I don’t want anybody from Norway,” he said, linking his remarks to the Nobel committee, which is based in Oslo, Norway’s capital. Trump also blamed immigration for recent unrest in France.  As of now, Trump administration has not framed any new policy for Norwegian immigrants.

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Trump has previously used the term “shit house country” for Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Earlier this month, he described the failure to award him the Nobel Peace Prize as an “indelible stain” on Norway. Now, Trump has added Norway to his ‘vulgar list’ of countries.

Norway is among the world’s highest-income countries by GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Its sovereign wealth fund recorded a profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns (USD 184.3 billion) in the first half of 2026.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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