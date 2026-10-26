‘Shit house country’: Trump says immigrants from Norway not welcome in US

US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his attack on Norway, calling it a “shit house country” and saying Norwegian immigrants were not welcome in the US because the Nobel committee, based in Oslo, had not awarded him the Peace Prize.

Speaking at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of next week’s midterm elections, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not Norway because he had not received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“So I don’t want anybody from Norway,” he said, linking his remarks to the Nobel committee, which is based in Oslo, Norway’s capital. Trump also blamed immigration for recent unrest in France. As of now, Trump administration has not framed any new policy for Norwegian immigrants.