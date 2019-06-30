Donald Trump refers to daughter Ivanka, Mike Pompeo as ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Known for his quirky and offhand remarks, US President Donald Trump on Sunday referred to his daughter Ivanka and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “beauty and the beast” while wrapping up his farewell address at the Osan Air Base in South Jortea’s Pyeongtaek.

President Trump, who became the first sitting US President to step inside North Korea, made the comments while addressing a gathering in Pyeongtaek following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Amid a loud cheer from the audience, he called Mike Pompeo and Ivanka on the stage.

#WATCH South Korea: US President Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump & Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referring to them as “A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast” at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/l0aWiNxLBL — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

“Everybody was so happy. And many people from Korea were literally in tears, crying. Because its a big thing. We are now going to work on something with a tremendous team of people that know how to do this, and we’re going to put them incharge. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is here, where’s Mike?… And come on stage Ivanka Trump. What a beautiful couple, beauty and the beast,” Trump said amid cheers from the crowd.

Donald Trump, on Tuesday, became the first US president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday as he greeted Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.

Trump, who was on South Korea’s visit, stepped across the border and was met by a beaming Kim as the two shook hands and patted each other’s backs in an encounter carried live on international television for an unprecedented, camera-friendly demonstration of friendship intended to revitalize stalled nuclear talks.