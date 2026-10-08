‘I settled 8 wars’: Trump renews Nobel Peace Prize bid ahead of Friday announcement

Donald Trump renewed his Nobel Peace Prize pitch, claiming he settled eight wars and prevented global destruction during remarks at the Oval Office.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readOct 8, 2026 09:55 AM IST
US President Donald Trump renewed his pitch for the Nobel Peace PrizeUS President Donald Trump renewed his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize (Photo/AP)
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US President Donald Trump renewed his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize at the Oval Office, claiming he had settled eight wars and “done stuff that nobody else has ever done”.

Trump made the fresh bid at the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Friday’s announcement of the coveted award by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars,” Trump told reporters here.

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He then said that it would be a “great discredit” to the Nobel Committee not to honour him.

“They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I’m not saying that out of scorn, I’m saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody’s never,” the US president said.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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