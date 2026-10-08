‘I settled 8 wars’: Trump renews Nobel Peace Prize bid ahead of Friday announcement

US President Donald Trump renewed his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize at the Oval Office, claiming he had settled eight wars and “done stuff that nobody else has ever done”.

Trump made the fresh bid at the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Friday’s announcement of the coveted award by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars,” Trump told reporters here.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He then said that it would be a “great discredit” to the Nobel Committee not to honour him.