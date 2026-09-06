Days after ‘don’t wear wig’ claim, Trump’s hair colour has X talking again

United States President Donald Trump’s hair is once again drawing attention online, after he stepped off Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on Friday with a noticeably darker style than his usual blond comb-over.

The change came only days after the US President told guests at a White House Rose Garden dinner that he does not wear a wig, and only weeks after he had appeared with unusually voluminous, blond hair at a Las Vegas casino event.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Airport. (Photo: AP)

At the 2 September dinner, Trump brought up a windy 2024 campaign rally in Ohio for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, telling the story to argue that the weather that night proved he does not wear a wig. He has made similar denials before: at a 2015 rally, he told a crowd that it was his real hair while tugging on it, and at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, he joked, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.”

Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff has said the president travels with a kit containing different shades of hair patches, tended to on the road by a dedicated aide, though Wolff said Trump does much of the styling himself.

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo)

Wolff also recalled, from his earlier book on the Trump White House, that Trump’s daughter Ivanka once described teasing, pulling and fluffing her father’s hair into shape.

Story continues below this ad

How did people react online?

After Trump’s darker look emerged. Users compared the style to a 1970s game show host, to Robert Redford, and to Rudy Giuliani’s hair colour, with one person suggesting there simply had not been time to properly dye and style it before the new look appeared.

The reactions are commentary from social media users and do not confirm that Trump wears a wig. The reaction continued after Trump departed for New Jersey for the weekend. One X user wrote that Trump had “moved away from the surfer look” and was “now sporting a brunette look.” Another user suggested the new hairstyle was a deliberate distraction, claiming Trump had seen online criticism of his appearance the day before and was trying to shift attention with the new look.

lmfao trump seen what people said about his face yesterday and trying to distract with a new hairdo https://t.co/uMS4wqzCNO — Tiffany 🦸🏾‍♀️♊️🇵🇸🙏🏾🪄 (@tiffany__4prez) September 5, 2026

Trump’s former doctor, Harold Bornstein, told The New York Times in 2017 that Trump used a medication commonly prescribed for male-pattern hair loss. Comedian Rosie O’Donnell also joked about the subject in August, telling Trump it was “time to hang up your wig,” a reference to White House aide Natalie Harp.