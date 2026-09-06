Days after ‘don’t wear wig’ claim, Trump’s hair colour has X talking again

Donald Trump's hair has changed colour again this time turning up darker as he stepped off Air Force One, just weeks after he showed up with unusually voluminous, blond hair in Las Vegas.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 6, 2026 01:00 PM IST First published on: Sep 6, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Donald Trump HairPresident Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Morristown Airport. (Photo: AP)

United States President Donald Trump’s hair is once again drawing attention online, after he stepped off Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on Friday with a noticeably darker style than his usual blond comb-over.

The change came only days after the US President told guests at a White House Rose Garden dinner that he does not wear a wig, and only weeks after he had appeared with unusually voluminous, blond hair at a Las Vegas casino event.

Trump
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Airport. (Photo: AP)

At the 2 September dinner, Trump brought up a windy 2024 campaign rally in Ohio for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, telling the story to argue that the weather that night proved he does not wear a wig. He has made similar denials before: at a 2015 rally, he told a crowd that it was his real hair while tugging on it, and at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, he joked, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.”

Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff has said the president travels with a kit containing different shades of hair patches, tended to on the road by a dedicated aide, though Wolff said Trump does much of the styling himself.

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo)

Wolff also recalled, from his earlier book on the Trump White House, that Trump’s daughter Ivanka once described teasing, pulling and fluffing her father’s hair into shape.

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How did people react online?

After Trump’s darker look emerged. Users compared the style to a 1970s game show host, to Robert Redford, and to Rudy Giuliani’s hair colour, with one person suggesting there simply had not been time to properly dye and style it before the new look appeared.

The reactions are commentary from social media users and do not confirm that Trump wears a wig. The reaction continued after Trump departed for New Jersey for the weekend. One X user wrote that Trump had “moved away from the surfer look” and was “now sporting a brunette look.” Another user suggested the new hairstyle was a deliberate distraction, claiming Trump had seen online criticism of his appearance the day before and was trying to shift attention with the new look.

Trump’s former doctor, Harold Bornstein, told The New York Times in 2017 that Trump used a medication commonly prescribed for male-pattern hair loss. Comedian Rosie O’Donnell also joked about the subject in August, telling Trump it was “time to hang up your wig,” a reference to White House aide Natalie Harp.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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