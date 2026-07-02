From ‘Mugshot’ watches to crypto: How Donald Trump made $2.3 billion after returning to the White House

President Donald Trump speaks before signing a presidential memo to the EPA on pollution control in vehicles, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump earned at least $2.3 billion from his various assets after he returned to the White House.

He made $4.7 million from the sales of his watch collection, including the limited-edition “mugshot” timepiece, which featured fragments of the clothing worn by Trump during his 2023 arrest in Georgia.

The highly exclusive watch, which was priced at $2,999, is now completely sold out.

The US president also accumulated $67,000 in royalties from the sale of Donald Trump-branded perfumes and trainers.

Here is a list of key things that helped Trump make billions

Cryptocurrency

Financial disclosures revealed that Trump generated $1.4 billion from his cryptocurrency business.