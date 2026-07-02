From ‘Mugshot’ watches to crypto: How Donald Trump made $2.3 billion after returning to the White House

The US president accumulated $67,000 in royalties from the sale of Donald Trump-branded perfumes and trainers.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 2, 2026 11:34 AM IST
President Donald Trump speaks before signing a presidential memo to the EPA on pollution control in vehicles, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump speaks before signing a presidential memo to the EPA on pollution control in vehicles, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump earned at least $2.3 billion from his various assets after he returned to the White House.

He made $4.7 million from the sales of his watch collection, including the limited-edition “mugshot” timepiece, which featured fragments of the clothing worn by Trump during his 2023 arrest in Georgia.

The highly exclusive watch, which was priced at $2,999, is now completely sold out.

The US president also accumulated $67,000 in royalties from the sale of Donald Trump-branded perfumes and trainers.

Also Read | Trump reports $2.3 billion income, India deals yield over $10 million

Here is a list of key things that helped Trump make billions

Cryptocurrency

Financial disclosures revealed that Trump generated $1.4 billion from his cryptocurrency business.

His firm received almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he co-founded with his sons.

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The 80-year-old’s family enterprises pulled in a minimum of $622 million in 2024; however, after he returned to the presidency, the firms pulled in at least $2.3 billion in total income.

High-end watches

Trump made $4.7 million from watches sold by TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, which uses his name and image under a paid licence agreement.

The line also includes a highly exclusive, 50-piece limited-edition “mugshot” timepiece, retailing at $2,999, completely sold out.

Books, Bibles, and Guitars

The US president also earned over $3 million in royalties from just three books in 2025, making him one of the highest-paid authors in the world.

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The Trump-endorsed Bible, also known as the Greenwood bible, inspired by the song “God Bless the USA”, brought in $208,486, according to the official accounts.

A range of standard Bibles is priced between $59.99 and $99.99, whereas the signed version, which has only six remaining in stock, retails for $1,000.

Further, a line of Trump-branded guitars earned the 80-year-old $35,920 in 2025. The American Eagle acoustic guitar, signed by Trump, retails for $10,750.

Perfumes, Sneakers, and Golf Gear

Trump accumulated $67,634 from perfumes and trainers.

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His gold-themed merchandise includes Victory 47 perfume, sold in a gold, Trump-shaped bottle for $249 and limited-edition gold presidential golf shoes retailing at $499.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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