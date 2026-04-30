Trump says US focused on phone negotiations with Iran rather than in Pakistan

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets with NASA's Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has said that the talks with Iran are underway, but on phone rather than in Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported.

He assured that the talks have come a long way but said no deal was possible unless Tehran agrees that there would not be any nuclear weapon.

“We’re not flying anymore, with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper, we’re doing it telephonically, and it’s very nice,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as saying while interacting with reporters at his Oval Office.

“When you have to fly 18 hours every time you want to have a meeting, and you know what the meeting is all about, and you know they’re going to give you a piece of paper that you don’t like before you even leave, it’s ridiculous,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as saying.