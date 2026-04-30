Trump says US focused on phone negotiations with Iran rather than in Pakistan

“We’re not flying anymore, with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper, we’re doing it telephonically, and it’s very nice,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as telling reporters in his Oval Office.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 07:45 AM IST
donald trumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets with NASA's Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump has said that the talks with Iran are underway, but on phone rather than in Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported.

He assured that the talks have come a long way but said no deal was possible unless Tehran agrees that there would not be any nuclear weapon.

“We’re not flying anymore, with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper, we’re doing it telephonically, and it’s very nice,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as saying while interacting with reporters at his Oval Office.

“When you have to fly 18 hours every time you want to have a meeting, and you know what the meeting is all about, and you know they’re going to give you a piece of paper that you don’t like before you even leave, it’s ridiculous,” Al Jazeera quoted Trump as saying.

He, however, said that the talks have “come a long way” but the question is if “they’re going to go far enough”.“At this moment, there will never be a deal unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons,” Trump said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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