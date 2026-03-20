Trump calls NATO ‘paper tiger’ over Strait of Hormuz logjam, says ‘no leaders left to talk to’ in Iran

US President Donald Trump Friday called NATO allies “paper tigers”, bashing them over what he called their lack of support during the Israel-US war against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, he called the longtime US allies “cowards” for refusing to resolve the Strait of Hormuz issue. Separately, he also said that “no leaders” were left to talk to in Iran about the war or a possible ceasefire as military strikes continued.
“Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!” he posted on Truth Social.
Trump has been calling for major US allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz. The US President complained NATO countries did not want to join the fight against Iran, yet still complain about high oil prices.
Thousands have been killed and global markets left in a toss after US and Israel jointly launched strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran.
Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada pledged in a joint statement on Thursday to join “appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said after a European Union summit in Brussels that defending international law and promoting de-escalation was “the best we can do,” adding: “I have not heard anyone here express a willingness to enter this conflict — quite the opposite.”
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