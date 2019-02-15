Trump says he’ll be declaring a national emergency to build a southern border wall

US President Donald Trump said he will be declaring a national emergency so he can build a southern border wall. The President, however, did not say when he would make such a declaration, but the move will allow him to bypass Congress to spend more money to erect barriers on the US-Mexico border.

Congress has given Donald Trump about $1.4 billion for border barriers, well below the $5.7 billion the President has insisted he needed to build a wall.

To bypass the Congress, the POTUS plans to use his executive authority to tap other sources of funding to get a total of $8 billion to build the wall. The White House says Trump plans to tap accounts in the Treasury and Defense departments, but not money earmarked for disaster relief.

(With inputs from AP)