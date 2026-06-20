Trump says PM Modi’s long term in office has helped US trade

US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is a “great leader” and “tough guy”, and that India would have leaders for 6 months or a year, and then Modi has been in power for more than 12 years.

While his praise for Modi is not new, he has done it several times in the past including at the G7 leaders summit bilateral meeting, but his comments that India would have leaders for a short duration is factually incorrect since 1998. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, Manmohan Singh was PM for 10 years (2004-2014), Atal Bihari Vajpayee for 6 years (1998-2004).

The only short duration Prime Ministers in the last 30 years were between 1996 and 1998, when there were two PMs — H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral for about a year each, and Vajpayee for 16 days.

Trump said he had watched India over the years and seen leaders change quite often.

“Somebody would be there for six months and then a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ended up; he’s been there for more than 12 years, very solid. And he does it through, like, there’s a great calmness, and yet he’s not a calm person. He’s a very tough guy,” Trump said.

In an interview with Axios, Trump referred to China’s President Xi Jinping and Modi as the two greatest leaders he likes the most in terms of power and leverage, and the ability to execute on that.

“I think Modi is very good. Yeah. They’ve had some very good numbers announced. He stays out of wars, which is smart. He’s 1.5 billion people. He’s actually the biggest. India’s actually the biggest. And Modi’s a great leader,” Trump said in response to a question on the two greatest leaders he likes the most for their power, leverage and the ability to deliver results.

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Trump said the US does a lot of business with India, which earlier used to “rip us off”.

“And we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business. They used to really rip us off. I don’t blame them for that. You know, we had stupid politicians that allowed that to happen. But now we do a lot of business,” Trump said.

“They’re not that happy about it because they used to do a lot better. So Modi’s great,” Trump said.

The US President hailed Xi as a leader of great stature and confidence.

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“If you were going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn’t be able to find the man in Hollywood,” Trump said.

“Modi in a very different way. Just highly respected. I know the real Modi is a very tough cookie. I’ll tell you, I got to know some that I didn’t know very well,” Trump said.

Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Wednesday in an attempt to repair the relationship between the two countries that has been under strain over the past year.