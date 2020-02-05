Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi exchange snubs at the State of the Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, tears her copy of President Donald Trump’s s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, tears her copy of President Donald Trump’s s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Sheryl Gay Stolberg

For President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night, the State of the Union was decidedly chilly.

One of the most anticipated moments of the speech was the interaction between Trump and Pelosi, who led the drive to impeach him. They had not seen each other since October, when Pelosi abruptly left a White House meeting after lecturing a scowling Trump.

The mutual snubbing began the moment Trump walked into the House chamber.

When Trump stepped up to the rostrum and handed her a copy of his speech, Pelosi rose and extended her hand to shake his. Trump turned his back, and the speaker quickly withdrew her hand, appearing to shrug slightly and raise her eyebrows as if to say, “Well, I tried.”

Then Pelosi dealt Trump a slight of her own by omitting the customary laudatory words in her introduction of the president. Normally, she would have said, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States.” Instead, she said simply, “Members of Congress, the president of the United States.”

As Trump read his speech from the teleprompter, Pelosi, dressed in white — the color of the suffragists, worn by many of the Democratic women in the chamber — could be seen behind him, paging through his speech. Practiced at maintaining a stone face (she served as House speaker alongside another Republican president, George W. Bush), she kept her lips pursed and her eyes down, mostly remaining seated as Republicans rose to give Trump one standing ovation after another.

But when Trump made mention of the First Step Act, the bipartisan legislation that overhauled criminal justice reforms, Pelosi clapped and rose to her feet.

