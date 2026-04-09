‘More like me’ coming: Trump snubs mental health questions after his ‘crazy bastard’ jibe at Iran

United States President Donald Trump Tuesday dismissed the critics who suggested he should have his mental health examined, saying people like him were the need of the hour, to bring the country out of crisis, CNN reported.
Responding to a question on critics over his Truth Social post where he referred to Iranians as “crazy bastards”, Trump, cutting the journalist off mid-sentence, said he didn’t care about them. “I don’t care about critics,” Trump asserted.
On critics’ suggestion that he should get his mental health examined, Trump answered: “Well, I haven’t heard that. But if that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people like me, because our country was being ripped off, on trade, on everything, for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people.”
The reporter was referring to Trump’s Truth Social post made on Sunday, where he threatened to demolish Iran’s power plants and infrastructure if the country did not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy trade route. Trump had issued a deadline of Tuesday at 8 pm ET for Iran to reopen up the Strait, pledging destruction by midnight if leaders did not comply.
A day earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
When another reporter asked Trump about his use of such a “vulgar language,” the US president calmly said, “Only to make my point. I think you’ve heard it before,” CNN quoted.
Iran calls for dialogue on Trump’s mental health
Trump’s mental health has largely been in question ever since he assumed office in 2016, and again in 2025.
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Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, a group of Iranian psychologists, in an open letter to their American counterparts, has urged professional dialogue on serious psychological and personality concerns related to Trump. The Iranian Psychological Society called for a scientific examination of the US president’s behavioral patterns, which they claimed posed a “direct threat to global peace,” PressTV reported.
The authors pointed out Trump’s “hostile rhetoric, extreme attention-seeking trait, lack of empathy and narcissism, impulsivity and delusional thoughts, disconnection from reality, disregarding others’ rights, threats and insults toward other nations, contradictions, and antisocial and inhuman behavior.”
These behavioral signs, the letter stated, raised “serious concerns about his potential psychological and personality disorders, such as narcissism, histrionic, and delusional personality.”
It referred to the US-Israel aggression against Iran as “a new form of trauma through continuous bombing and assassinations” that will have “long-lasting physical and psychological consequences,” PressTV quoted.
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