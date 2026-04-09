‘More like me’ coming: Trump snubs mental health questions after his ‘crazy bastard’ jibe at Iran

United States President Donald Trump Tuesday dismissed the critics who suggested he should have his mental health examined, saying people like him were the need of the hour, to bring the country out of crisis, CNN reported.

Responding to a question on critics over his Truth Social post where he referred to Iranians as “crazy bastards”, Trump, cutting the journalist off mid-sentence, said he didn’t care about them. “I don’t care about critics,” Trump asserted.

On critics’ suggestion that he should get his mental health examined, Trump answered: “Well, I haven’t heard that. But if that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people like me, because our country was being ripped off, on trade, on everything, for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people.”